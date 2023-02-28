OnePlus is launching a foldable phone later this year

OnePlus is joining other smartphone companies to launch its foldable smartphone later this year. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed to launch its foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. The announcement was made during the "From Fast & Smooth to Beyond" panel discussion at Mobile World Congress or MWC 2023 happening in Barcelona.

This is the first time OnePlus has confirmed its foldable phone which they have been working on for a long time. Announcing the upcoming foldable smartphone, Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus said, "Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today's foldable market."

OnePlus hasn't yet revealed any specific details about its upcoming foldable smartphone --neither its design nor its launch timeline. However, we do expect the company or leaksters to bring out some details about the OnePlus foldable phone in the days to come. Now, since India is a key market for the brand, we do expect the OnePlus foldable phone to hit the Indian market as well. Meanwhile, Vivo is also expected to launch its foldable phone. Smartphone companies like Samsung, Oppo, and a few others already offer phones with a foldable form factor and more and more brands are planning to bring foldable devices in the upcoming days.

OnePlus recently launched its flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, in India. The smartphone comes in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 56,999 and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 61,999. The smartphone is available on sale on various platforms including -- Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and other partner stores across the country.

The OnePlus 11 5G is the first OnePlus phone that offers an extended software support policy of 4 years of operating system updates and 5 years of security updates. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Android 13 out-of-the-box, and 100W fast charging support, wherein the charging brick is also included in the box.