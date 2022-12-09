OnePlus launched a new 55-inch 4K Android TV in India, priced at Rs 39,999

OnePlus launched a new Android smart TV with a 55-inch 4K display, full-range speakers, and OxygenPlay 2.0 in the Indian market on Friday. The smart TV is priced at Rs 39,999 and will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and all major offline partner stores.

The new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro comes equipped with a classy bezel-less design and a host of smart features. Some of the key features of the OnePlus TV are a 4K UHD display, full-range speakers of up to 24W output, the latest version of OxygenPlay 2.0, along with a plethora of content, and more.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will go on sale starting December 13 12PM onwards. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering customers with ICICI Bank cards Rs 3000 instant bank discount, but the offer is valid until December 25. Additionally, OnePlus is also offering up to nine months of no-cost EMI on all major bank transactions across the sales channels.

The smart Android TV features a 4K UHD display that delivers 10-bit color depth and "amazing color accuracy in every frame with over a billion colours". It also offers HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format, which the company claims helps offer a better viewing experience.

The OnePlus TV comes with an advanced Gamma Engine that smartly tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour. It also features MEMC technology that enhances the fast-moving scenes and offers smoother and more realistic motion. The OnePlus TV 55-inch is powered by Dolby Audio, which the company claims provides a cinematic sound experience. It also packs full-range speakers with up to 24W output, which the company claims offer a well-balanced sound profile and cinematic audio experience.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is backed by Android TV 10.0 based on OxygenPlay 2.0, which brings a host of features, including Kids Mode directly through the OnePlus Connect 2.0 app. This will let users control the content that their kids are watching on the television. Additionally, the OnePlus Connect app allows users to set a dedicated time to automatically turn off their OnePlus smart TV at a set hour. The OxygenPlay 2.0 brings immediate access to over 230 live channels, the latest news and sports updates, and provides a diverse range of international and local entertainment as well.