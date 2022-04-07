OnePlus launches a 4K Android smart TV at Rs 29,999, available from April 11

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43-inch goes official in India. The latest smart Android TV has been launched at a price of Rs 29,999, which makes it one of the cheapest 4K smart TVs in the market currently. Some of the key features of the new OnePlus smart TV include a 4K UHD display, Gamma Engine with MEMC, Dolby Audio, bezel-less design, and much more.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43-inch will go on open sale starting April 11 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital, and other select offline partner stores.

As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus has partnered with SBI to offer discounts worth Rs 2,500 upon their credit cards transactions. The offer is available on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores, starting April 11. Buyers will also get 6 months EMI, 5 per cent cashback on select American Express cards. In addition, on purchasing the smart TV between April 11 and 22, buyers can get 12 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43-inch: top features

--The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43-inch brings a 4K UHD display that the company claims offers "extraordinary clarity and incredible visual detail to transform their viewing experience". It also sports an advanced Gamma Engine feature, which tunes the visuals to provide "ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant color".

--The MEMC technology enhances fast-moving scenes and offers a smoother and more realistic-looking motion experience. The smart TV also comes with an Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support to offer a superior viewing experience.

--It is powered by the Android TV 10.0 platform, which brings support for the ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode), Google Assistant, MultiCast, and Google Duo. It also brings along the Smart Manager feature that offers "various advancements for a smarter and longer-lasting smart TV".

--It supports OxygenPlay 2.0, which provides a vast range of international and local entertainment, access to over 230 live channels, as well as remains up to date on the latest news and sports updates.

--The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is powered by Dolby Audio which provides a "cinematic sound experience", while the surround sound system delivers "crystal clarity". It includes two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W, which the company says offers users to experience every single beat and rhythm without missing a beat.

--The new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also includes Kids Mode, which will allow children to enjoy healthy content while also allowing parents to effortlessly monitor and regulate the content their children view. Other features include -- watch time limitation, eye comfort mode, game mode, which allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI.

--It comes with the OnePlus Connect 2.0, which allows users to connect smartphones to their OnePlus TV. Users will now be able to connect their OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Watch with their OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro.

