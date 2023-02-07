OnePlus launches Buds Pro 2 earbuds, its first OnePlus Pad tablet in India: Price, specs and all details

OnePlus hosted its mega launch event in India and globally and launched its first tablet called OnePlus Pad. The company has also launched two new TWS earbuds, dubbed OnePlus Bud Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2R. The new tablet comes with Dimensity 9000 SoC and features an 11-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Buds Pro 2 earbuds now come with dual drivers and improved ANC. The Buds Pro 2 also promise 39 hours of battery life with ANC off.

OnePlus Pad specifications and price in India

The OnePlus Pad is powered by Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to sport a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. The chipset comes paired with 12GB of RAM, and there's support RAM-Vita (RAM expansion) tech. The tablet comes with an 11.6-inch 2.8K (2800x2000 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. The display has support for Dolby Vision while the speakers get Dolby Atmos support to offer a rich viewing experience.

The tablet has narrow bezels and soft curves near the edges. This is unlike the popular iPads and Xiaomi Pad 5 tablets that feature relatively sharper edges. The rear panel of the OnePlus Pad sports a 13-megapixel primary camera housed inside a top-centrally aligned camera cutout. The camera module also includes an LED flash, which is a good addition that many mid-budget tablets skip.

The OnePlus Pad supports OnePlus Stylo and a magnetic keyboard (sold separately). The tablet comes with a 9,500mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging tech. There's a Type-C port for charging at the bottom. Lastly, customers can buy the Halo green variant of the Pad in India.

The pricing details remain unclear at the moment, but more information is awaited. The tablet will be available for pre-order in April.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications and price in India

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 succeed the original OnePlus Buds Pro (2021) and feature a dual-driver setup (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) co-created by Danish audio company Dynaudio. The earbuds feature ANC (active noise cancellation with three modes + smart ANC) to eliminate ambient sound. There's also support for transparency mode to enhance ambient sounds.

Otherwise, the design of the earbuds is the same as the original model with minor tweaks. Customers can choose between green and black colour options. The new colour scheme matches the colour options of the OnePlus 11 5G. OnePlus has also partnered with composer Hans Zimmer to create a custom EQ. However, the custom EQ will roll out with an OTA update later this month.

Some OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features will be exclusive to OnePlus smartphones. For instance, users can enjoy spatial audio with head-tracking. There's also a Head and Cervical Spine Health feature, but its rollout timeline remains unclear. Lastly, OnePlus promises a battery life of 25 hours with ANC and 39 hours with ANC off with the case.

Other key features include Bluetooth 5.3, 54ms low latency, IP55-rated build, and touch support.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are priced at Rs 11,999 in India.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R specifications and price in India

OnePlus has also launched a more affordable version of Buds Pro 2, called OnePlus Buds Pro 2R. Details remain unclear, though the price has been revealed. The earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 9,999.