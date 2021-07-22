OnePlus launches Nord 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, price starts at Rs 27,999

OnePlus has launched its much-awaited Nord 2 at a starting price of Rs 27,999 in India. The new mid-segment device comes as the true successor to the OnePlus Nord series and marks OnePlus' first-ever collaboration with MediaTek for its Dimensity chipset - a custom-made Dimensity 1200 AI.

OnePlus claims that the new processor will enable several enhancements on the smartphone using artificial intelligence or AI. Some include improvements to the camera setup, battery performance as well as display resolution.

Even sans the AI features, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes off as a very potent device looking at its spec sheet, with up to 8GB RAM, 256GB memory and an AMOLED display. Here is a look at all that it has to offer and the price at which it will be retailing.

OnePlus Nord 2 price and availability

OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting July 28 on various online and offline channels. A digital purchase can be made from online retailers, including Amazon India, OnePlus India store and Vijay Sales. An early access sale will be held for Red Cable Club members on July 26.

The OnePlus smartphone will retail in three memory options, with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM to choose from, along with 128GB storage and 256GB storage capacity. The price of these will be Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 34,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

There will be a total of three colour options - Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Wood. The first one will be available across all memory options while the Green Wood will be available only for the most premium model.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

The all-new OnePlus Nord 2 carries a design very similar to the OnePlus 9, with minor changes. The front gets the same punch-hole selfie camera at the top left of the display. At the back, the camera setup slightly displaces the LED flash to the bottom but otherwise remains the same. The whole look and feel of the smartphone

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This display is backed by AI features like AI-Super resolution and video enhancements.

As mentioned, the Nord 2 employs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and runs Android 11 based OxygenOS out of the box. There is a 4500mAh battery backing the smartphone that also supports Warp Charge 65.

Optics on the Nord 2 are taken care of by a triple-lens camera setup at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens. There is a dual-LED flash on the camera module and features like multi-auto focus, 4k video recording at 30 fps, up to 10x zoom and AI enhancements.

At the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie shooter that supports portrait shots and face unlock. The OnePlus Nord 2 also comes with USB 2.0 Type-C, dual nano-SIM, dual stereo speaker and noise cancellation support.

OnePlus Nord 2 measures 158.9mm x 73.2mm x 8.25mm and weighs 189 grams.