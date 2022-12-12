OnePlus launches two new monitors in India with price starting at Rs 27,999

OnePlus already sells smartphones, audio products, smartwatches, and a lot more products across various categories. The tech company has launched two new monitors in India. These monitors are -- OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24 with 68.5cms and 60.5cms screen sizes, respectively.

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 has been launched at a price of Rs 27,999 and will be available for open sale on OnePlus.in from December 15 onwards. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering instant bank discount worth Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit or debit EMI and Netbanking transactions upon purchase of the OnePlus Monitor X 27 from OnePlus.in. Customers can also avail a no cost EMI up to 6 months upon the purchase of the OnePlus Monitor X 27. The pricing and sale information for the OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be revealed soon, the company said.

OnePlus Monitor X 27 comes with 165Hz refresh rate, which the company claims offers fast 1ms response time, and ultra-clear images with minimal lags and blurs. Some of the key features of the monitor include: AMD Freesync Premium for professional-level gaming experience, 2K QHD visual resolution, vivid 10-bit color and a wide DCI-P3 95 per cent color gamut, TÜV Rheinland certification, and type-C port.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 offers premium hardware sporting a sturdy metal stand and metal finish that adds to the overall design language. There's also a multi-angle adjustable stand that can tilt and rotate as the user requires.

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 comes with five different modes, including Standard mode, Movie mode, Picture mode, Web mode, and Game mode, which offers four optimized sub-modes, namely the MOBA mode, FPS mode, RTS mode, and RPG mode. The monitor also includes dual PbP and PiP split-screen modes that let users multitask effectively. These models allow users to view documents from two different devices side-by-side on the monitor and stream any video from their phone in the top right corner of their monitor screen while they finish up that important document for work.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 offers a full HD display, 75 Hz refresh rate, and adaptive Sync technology offering dynamic frame rate management. Some of the other offerings of the monitor are -- TUV Rheinland certification, a sleek and minimalist design, a sturdy adjustable metal stand, a built-in cable management feature, type-C port connectivity, and much more.