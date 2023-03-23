OnePlus launching an affordable 5G phone in India next month, the Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus is launching new products in India next month. The company has announced to unveil the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and also OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The products, as the name suggests, will be targeted towards consumers looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone and wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be unveiled at an online launch event on April 4 at 7 pm IST. In an official teaser, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed that OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G combines "OnePlus' signature 'Fast and Smooth Experience' with a design built to stand out from the crowd." The teaser also revealed the upcoming OnePlus phone is a refreshed Pastel Lime colour with a two-circle camera layout.

The company hasn't revealed much about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, but rumours have revealed some of the key specifications that the smartphone will pack. In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be inspired by its predecessor. This suggests that the phone will offer a sleek and stylish design on both the front and back.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite specifications, price (expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was recently spotted on Geekbench with some of the key specifications. As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and run on the Android 13 operating system. The benchmark also suggested that the upcoming OnePlus phone will be offered an 8GB RAM option as well.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with improvements in some areas including display, camera, charging and more. The Geekbench also revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come packed with a 6.7-inch display which may offer FHD+ resolution and a 120hz screen refresh rate.

The benchmark website also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera at the back and the company is expected to fine-tune the camera to offer a better experience. The primary camera is likely to be coupled with two 2-megapixel sensors. The listing also revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be priced under Rs 20,000 and will go against the likes of iQOO Z7 5G, among others available in the price segment.