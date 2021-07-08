OnePlus Nord 2 5G India launch set for July 22

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to debut in India on July 22. The launch of the much-awaited OnePlus Nord smartphone had long been speculated to be in the second half of this month. The specific date revealed through a retail partner bring an end to all assumptions.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been listed on a dedicated Amazon webpage. The listing confirms much of what was already known about the OnePlus Nord successor and additionally confirms the much-speculated launch date for the phone.

As per the Amazon listing, OnePlus Nord 2 5G will officially be unveiled on July 22 in India and Europe. In a note, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau mentions that the company has worked to make the device a "comprehensive upgrade" over the OnePlus Nord launched last year.

This improvement will largely be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset announced by OnePlus earlier. The AI enhancements on the new chipset are supposed to bring AI-assisted photography, display enhancements, better response times and more such upgrades to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Amazon is also running a quiz around the smartphone that will give participants a chance to win the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Those interested have to provide answers to some questions and post the results on social media.

No other information around the smartphone has officially been confirmed as of now. What we do know from rumours and leaks to date, is that it will come with a design similar to the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro. The 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole camera at the top left.

At the back, the smartphone will sport a similar-looking rectangular camera module that will come with a triple-lens setup and a flash. The LED flash will be placed where the fourth lens is seen on the camera of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The sensors on the camera setup will include a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone will roughly measure 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm and will come with a 4500 mAh battery. Memory options might include 8GB/ 12GB RAM paired with 128GB/ 256GB storage. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to be priced above Rs 25,000 for the starting variant in India.