OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched: Key specifications and price in India

OnePlus has launched the highly awaited OnePlus Nord 2 in the country. The smartphone comes in a design similar to the OnePlus 9, as revealed in the previous leaks. Further, the smartphone features a single punch-hole camera, unlike the original Nord. In addition, it is offered in three colour options - Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Wood. Notably, the Green Wood colour is an India exclusive variant.

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Also, this is the first OnePlus device to rock a MediaTek chipset. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimesity 1200 AI SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The brand has decided to go with a triple camera setup on the OnePlus Nord 2, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Not to miss, the device ships with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Now that you have briefly looked at the specs let's talk about the OnePlus Nord 2 in detail.

OnePlus Nord 2 key specifications

Dimensions:The OnePlus Nord 2 measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weighs 189gms. While the dimensions of the Nord successor remain the same, there's a slight increase in the weight.

Display: It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 410ppi. The display brings support for sRGB and Display P3 colour gamuts. Additional display features include Video enhancement, AI-super resolution and Daylight readable enhancement.

OnePlus Nord 2 display

Processor: The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm manufacturing process. Furthermore, the chipset is clocked at 3GHz and paired with Mali G77 MC9 GPU.

Storage and RAM: This smartphone is made available in three RAM and storage configurations. Its base variant gets 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the mid-model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB, and the top-end model is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. OnePlus has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage here.

OnePlus Nord 2 camera setup

Camera: In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter with 6P lens and OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 119.7-degree field of view and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and another 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor for selfies. The selfie shooter also gets EIS support. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 30fps videos, the video capability of the front camera is capped to 1080p at 30fps. Additional camera features include Nightscape ultra, AI Photo enhancement, AI Video enhancement, Ultra shot HDR, Portrait mode and Night Portrait mode.

Battery: OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a larger 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Connectivity and OS: The smartphone ships with Oxygen OS 11/ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-Type C. Interestingly, the smartphone supports a total of seven 5G bands which is way more than the Original OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord 2 India price

The OnePlus Nord 2 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage goes for Rs 27,999. Whereas the other two variants with 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage are made available at Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

To compare, the original OnePlus Nord, launched last year, comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is further powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 SoC and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device sports quad rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a dual-camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Finally, the smartphone shipped with a 4115mAh battery with support for 30W charging.



