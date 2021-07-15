OnePlus Nord 2 5G set to bring amazing AR experience while Dimensity 1200-AI processor promises new features

OnePlus Nord was the company's first smartphone that was launched with an AR experience, and Nord 2, the successor, is all set to get that treatment as well. But the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is going to be special thanks to the under the hood chipset, which will be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, yes, a MediaTek chipset finally powering a OnePlus device.

While there are phones available in India powered by Dimensity 1200 processor, the Nord 2 will be available with some enhanced AI features that OnePlus and MediaTek have worked on. During a recent Clubhouse chat, the company stressed that the AI in the name of a new chipset isn't just a marketing gimmick and represents the collaborative AI work done on top of MediaTek's Dimensity Open Resource Architecture.

OnePlus reveals various features that improve the display experience on the Nord 2, like the AI Resolution Boost and AI Color Boost. The Nord 2 is the first smartphone to boast these display enhancements.

For cameras, the Nord 2 will sport pro-grade camera features like AI photo enhancement, AI video enhancement and Nightscape Ultra. Furthermore, thanks to the upgrades added to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, OnePlus says that Nord 2 will sport better photo processing speed and image stabilisation capabilities than any Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone in the market.

OnePlus Nord 2: Everything you need to know about the Fast and Smooth AR Challenge

Ahead of the July 22 launch, OnePlus has introduced the all-new Fast and Smooth AR Challenge, which includes games that require users to participate actively. In addition, the company has confirmed that the winner will get the OnePlus Nord 2.

Earlier this week, the company revealed the first AR challenge, which was about around the 90Hz Pinball Challenge. Interested participants will have to navigate through the Fast and Smooth Lane and reach a 90Hz score in a specific time to complete the challenge. The next AR Challenge will be revealed on July 22. OnePlus notes that the contest is available in select regions, including India, the EU, and the UK. Apart from the Nord 2, OnePlus has confirmed there will be more rewards for users taking part in the Fast and Smooth AR Challenge.

How to participate:

-- Head to nord-ar.oneplus.com/nord-2-5g on your phone's browser. OnePlus recommends using Google Chrome or Safari as the browser for trying out the AR experience.

-- Give the website permission to use your device's camera, motion, and orientation sensors.

-- Get ready to play.

-- Users can participate in the two games running between July 12 to July 30.

-- Every user can play the game an unlimited number of times per day until July 30.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G launches in India on July 22. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel. You can stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the latest news around the upcoming Nord.