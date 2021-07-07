OnePlus Nord 2 5G set to launch soon, to pack a new and improved Dimensity 1200 SoC

OnePlus has finally confirmed the presence of a flagship MediaTek chipset on its upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The company has announced a partnership with MediaTek that will result in the use of an enhanced Dimensity 1200 SoC on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

In a press note, OnePlus says that the enhancements will bring "a host of new AI-based features" to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The upgrades are meant to enhance the user experience across various touchpoints.

The new MediaTek processor has hence been named Dimensity1200-AI, distinguishing it from the standard Dimensity1200. It comes as the first example of MediaTek's Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative.

OnePlus elaborates on the new capabilities to be seen on the OnePlusNord2 5G through the Dimensity1200-AI. These include AI-assisted photography, display enhancements, better response times and more. Here is a look at these in detail.

Camera enhancements

OnePlus says that the new AI imaging technology on the Dimensity 1200-AI enables a smarter, more responsive photography experience with enhanced results. For stills, the AIPhoto Enhancement recognises up to 22 different photography scenarios and automatically adjusts the color tones and contrast.

For videos, the AI enhancements enable live HDR effects in real time during recording, thanks to DOL-HDR technology.OnePlus says that the resulting videos show better shadow detail, highlight retention and greater dynamic range.

Display upgrade

Key enhancements on the display of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include AI Color Boost technology that automatically converts standard dynamic range to high dynamic range. Similarly, AI Resolution Boost automatically enhances video resolution to HD on popular social media apps, while the Smart Ambient Displaydynamically controls the brightness of the screen based on the lighting conditions.

Gaming enhancements

MediaTek Dimensity1200-AI will also bring gaming enhancements to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. OnePlus says that the processor will ensure a high refresh rate, low latency, improved heat management, and efficient power consumption to game for longer.