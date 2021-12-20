OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G launch likely soon: All that we know so far

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G launch may happen earlier than expected. The upcoming Nord phone has been spotted on the BIS website ahead of its rumoured launch in India. Which further solidifies the leak about its arrival in India soon. The device spotted with codename Ivan is likely to be the successor to the affordable OnePlus Nord CE.

In a few recent leaks, the design and key specs of the two smartphones have been revealed. The renders show a rectangular rear camera module which seems to be the only design change over the Nord CE. As for specs, the device may sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. A Dimensity 900 chipset could power this device. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Leaks state that OnePlus may price this device around Rs 28,000. While the launch may take place early in 2022. There's more that we know about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, so keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G: Specs and features

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could be one of the company's first phones to launch in India next year. There are plenty of leaks hinting towards an early launch. Building upon that, the device has been spotted on the Indian certification website BIS. The information comes from tipster Mukul Sharma who shared the screenshot of the alleged listing. The listing shows a OnePlus device with model number IV220. "IV" here possibly refers to Ivan, which is the codename of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G.

Recently, complete renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G surfaced online. The device appeared in a design similar to the OnePlus Nord CE but with a distinct camera module. While OnePlus Nord 2 CE had a pill-shaped camera module, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G may get a rectangular camera island, as visible in the picture below.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE leaked design

The module holds a triple camera setup and an LED flash. The rest of the rear panel is plain with a OnePlus logo. Whereas at the front, it has a selfie camera. The volume rocker is placed on the right, whereas the power button is on the left. The bottom edge houses the 3.5 mm jack and a Type-C port. Like the OnePlus Nord CE, there's no alert slider on this model.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process. OnePlus may offer this device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

If the renders are true, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While at the front, it may get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE may be powered with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging. It is expected to run Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on top. The current-gen OnePlus Nord CE is 5G capable, so the upcoming model is unlikely to miss out on the feature.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch is expected to take place early in 2022. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, a fresh BIS listing suggests that the launch is not too far. It's possible that OnePlus may keep this device exclusively for India, as we had seen for the original OnePlus Nord CE.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE India price

In a previous leak, it was revealed that OnePlus Nord 2 CE would be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000. This is almost similar to the price of OnePlus Nord CE, which starts at Rs 22,999 and goes up to Rs 28,000 for the top model.