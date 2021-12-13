OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, which will be the successor to the brand's most affordable offering in the country, i.e. OnePlus Nord CE. The details of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE were spotted in the BIS listing with model number IV2201 and codename Ivan. Besides this listing, key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE have been tipped.

The leak states that OnePlus Nord 2 CE will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is said to have a punch-hole camera and an under-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. It may ship with an Octa-core Dimensity 900 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Along with that, it is expected to have a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

There are chances that OnePlus Nord 2 CE will launch early in 2022, possibly during January or mid-February. With all that information available, we decided to detail everything known about OnePlus Nord 2 CE so far.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Specs and features

The OnePlus Nord CE was unveiled in the month of June this year. It was introduced as the most affordable OnePlus device in India, and it still remains to be at a starting price of Rs 22,999. Although it hasn't been long since the device arrived, leaks around its successor have begun to bubble up.

The rumoured OnePlus Nord 2 CE was recently spotted on the BIS certification website with model number IV2201 and codename Ivan. The information was revealed by 91mobiles which has now come up to detail the key specs of this smartphone.

The Ivan phone spotted on the BIS listing could be the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. It is said that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is expected to power this smartphone with the Dimensity 900 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4 GHz and coupled with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The device may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to sport a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel OmniVision sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. While on the front, it may get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to ship with Android 12 out of the box. In addition, it could be equipped with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

There's no clarity on the design of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE yet. However, leaks suggest that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display with an under-display fingerprint scanner on the front. Besides this, OnePlus Nord 2 CE is hinted to feature a plastic body with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and the rear panel. There could be a stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm audio jack on this device. What this device may not get is the alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to launch early in 2022. While an exact launch date is yet to be announced, rumours suggest a launch late in January or mid-December. If you remember, the OnePlus Nord CE was launched in India in the month of June. So an early launch is being expected for the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE has received the BIS certification recently. So the rumoured timeline may be true.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE India price

Tipster Yogesh Brar states that OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced between Rs 24000 to Rs 28000. To recall, the OnePlus Nord CE is priced at Rs 22,999, which goes up to Rs 28,000 for the top model. So the suggested pricing could be more or less the same as the previous model.

At the moment, there's no confirmation around the price of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. So we suggest you to take this leak with a pinch of salt.