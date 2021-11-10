OnePlus Nord 2 explodes injuring user, company investigating the case

OnePlus Nord 2 is again in the news for the wrong reasons. A Twitter user posted images showing Nord 2 after the blast alongside second-degree burns that are visible on the right thigh. The company is in contact with the Nord 2 user and has confirmed to India Today Tech that it is "investigating" the case.

The images shared by a Twitter user named Suhit Sharma, who seems to know the victim, show Nord 2's left side badly damaged due to the reported blast. The user has also shared an image of the jeans that the Nord 2 user was wearing, and burn marks can be seen on the jeans as well. As per the latest reports, the user is in hospital with second-degree burns.

"We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user, and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further," OnePlus said in a statement.

MySmartprice managed to get through the victim's relative, who claimed that the incident occurred at midnight while the user was riding his bike. Moreover, OnePlus has refunded the Nord 2 amount and is also reportedly taking care of the medical expenses of the victim.

The same Twitter user's latest tweet around the incident says that the company is in contact and the R&D team is investigating the matter. "OnePlus is in constant touch with us, and the R&D team is working on the case we are Co-operating with them to get this resolved asap," the tweet read.

At this point, there's no clarity on the reasons for the reported blast of the Nord 2 smartphone, but we can expect more details from the company once they receive the device.

Unfortunately, this is not the first Nord 2 explosion report. Earlier in August, a user claimed that a five-day-old Nord 2 exploded while in a sling bag. The company, however, clarified later that the blast was caused due to external factors and wasn't a manufacturing defect. After investigating the device, the company issued a statement wherein it said, "The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue."

OnePlus Nord 2 launched in India back in July this year, starting at Rs 27,999. The company has now launched an all-new PAC-MAN Edition, which should go on sale in the coming days at Rs 37,999.