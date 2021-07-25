OnePlus Nord 2 gets first OxygenOS update, brings camera improvements, and optimises automatic brightness

OnePlus recently launched the successor of its highly anticipated original Nord, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The smartphone comes with some high-end specs while still keeping pricing in midrange territory. Now Let's have a look at the key specs of the phone.

It is also the first phone from OnePlus to sport the new version of OxygenOS based on ColorOS. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The Nord 2 is getting its first software update even before buyers have been able to get their hands on one. OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 is rolling out for the European variant now, bringing with it some notable optimisations and improvements to the camera, network, and systems. The update is 285.8MB large.

Here is the full list of the Update Log of OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 EEA

System:

- Optimized the algorithm of automatic brightness

- Optimize the experience of fingerprint unlocking

- Fixed the Wi-Fi connection failure issue on the Setup Wizard interface

- Improved system stability

Camera:

- Newly added Ultra Resolution mode, turn on this feature to make the picture details clearer

- Optimized the AI Beautification feature, able to automatically retouch photos based on your skin color and preferences

Improved application performance

Network:

- Improved the performance and stability of network transfers

Most of the changes are focused on improving the general performance of the Nord 2, along with making some changes to the camera for better picture clarity and improved application performance.

The changes are more or less just your typical launch-day changes and fixes, particularly as there were some issues that I and other reviewers have run into on the pre-release software that devices came with. However, it's always worth making sure you are up to date, and that means that if you get the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, there will be an update waiting for you straight away.

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED with a 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has a single 32-megapixel selfie camera instead of the dual-cam setup on last year's OnePlus Nord. On the other hand, Nord 2 brings dual speakers compared to the single firing grille on its predecessor.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. The chipset offers a variety of RAM and storage options. It has come with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.