OnePlus Nord 2 Green Wood colour variant to go on sale from today, price set at Rs 34,999

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is getting an all-new colour variant, the Green Wood, which was unveiled alongside Blue Haze and Grey Sierra colour options last month. The third colour option of the Nord 2 comes with a leathery pine-tree look and is said to be an exclusive colour variant for the market. In addition, OnePlus says that the Green Wood colour is also fingerprint and smudge resistant.

Coming to the price, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Green Wood colour will be available in 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage model at Rs 34,999. It will be available starting August 26, i.e. today on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores and other partner stores. The open sales for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Green Wood colour variant kicks off from noon onwards. Talking about some launch offers, the Nord will be available with a Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The offer is valid till September 15, 2021.

Refreshing some specs, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the successor to the original Nord launched last year. The Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek chipset Dimensity 1200-AI processor and runs on the company's OxygenOS. It features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel triple camera array with a Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilisation.

It packs a 4500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65 charging tech that is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 35 minutes.

We have already reviewed the OnePlus Nord 2 and have said that it is an incredible device at its price. It comes with a design that reminds you of the OnePlus 9. It offers enough bells and whistles to keep any smartphone enthusiast happy. At a starting price of Rs 27,999, the Nord 2 is slightly tough to recommend because there's the Nord CE available at a cheaper price point. But, if you want a superior gaming device, then the Nord 2 fits the bill. It packs a decent set of cameras and can be a great primary device for casual gamers.