OnePlus Nord 2 launch next week: Specs, features, India price, availability and all that we know so far

The original Nord was launched almost a year ago, and now the brand is gearing up to launch the Nord successor on July 22. Although we are still a week away, the brand and the leaks have revealed plenty of information. It's already confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2 will ship with Mediatek's Flagship Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. This will be accompanied by a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz high refresh rate.

OnePlus also tweeted about the primary camera detailing that it will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor. Also, the device will come with OxygenOS 11 out of the box and three years of security updates. While that's all the information revealed by the brand, there's plenty more available, courtesy of the leaks. So as to keep you'll informed, we decided to stack everything known about the OnePlus Nord 2 so far.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and features

--OnePlus is yet to reveal the design of the OnePlus Nord 2. However, leaks have revealed the upcoming OnePlus Nord successor in full glory. 91mobiles recently shared the complete renders of the OnePlus Nord 2, including the front display.

--From what we can see, the smartphone appears to have a design similar to the high-end OnePlus 9. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera module with a triple rear camera and a flash. The placement of the tertiary lens and the LED flash is a bit off, though. Whereas on the front, it features a single punch-hole display, unlike the original Nord. The device has slim bezels all around and a slightly thicker chin. It also reported that the smartphone would have a plastic frame sandwiched between a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Photo Credit-91Mobiles, Front and rear of the OnePlus Nord 2 render

--The volume rocker is on the left, while the power button and the alert slider are placed on the right. We don't see a side-mounted fingerprint, so OnePlus Nord 2 will likely feature an in-display scanner for authentication. Besides this, the smartphone might miss out on the 3.5mm mm jack as the brand hasn't yet advertised the feature as it did for the OnePlus Nord CE.

--We have also learnt that OnePlus Nord 2 will be made available in two colour options - Grey Sierra and Blue Haze. However, the device could also be joined by a Special leather back edition in a Green Woods colour, a tipster says.

--As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone has been confirmed to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 + certification. Previously we learnt that the smartphone would be powered by Mediatek's flagship Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. Now a fresh report says that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in two configurations. One with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, whereas the other with 12GB of RAM and 256 storage capacity.

--Moving further, OnePlus has revealed that the smartphone will ship with a Sony IMX 766 50-megapixel primary. Also, the camera system has been confirmed to get Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Further, the brand has shared a picture shot on the OnePlus Nord 2 to flaunt its camera prowess.

Image shot on OnePlus Nord 2

--Leaks have also revealed information about the other unknown sensors. According to which, the primary 50-megapixel shooter will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Whereas on the front, OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 sensor for selfies.

--The camera app is tipped to bring fresh features like AI Resolution Boost for Instagram and Snapchat, AI Colour Boost and AI HDR Remapping for better results. Additionally, the device will be equipped with dual speakers, UFS 3.1 storage, Haptic 2.0, dual 5G, AI photography, AI display, and AI gaming modes. And if you're worried about the 5G support, the device is tipped to get support for a total of seven 5G bands.

--The OnePlus Nord 2 is also hinted to see a battery change. From what we have heard, the upcoming device will get a bigger 4500mAh battery than the 4115mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord. Finally, it may ship with a 65W fast charger up from the 30W on the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date

OnePlus Nord 2 (or OnePlus Nord 2 5G) has been confirmed to launch on July 22. It is coming to users in India and Europe. While the launch will take place on July 22, the device is expected to go for sale later, as has been the case with most OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Nord 2 India price

Interestingly, the pricing of the OnePlus Nord 2 has also been leaked. As per a new report, the base variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at Rs 31,999, whereas the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage will go for Rs 34,999. Now that's a significant hike considering the current-gen OnePlus Nord is available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.