OnePlus Nord 2 launch soon: Specs, design, India price, and all that we know so far

OnePlus Nord was introduced last year to regain control over the midrange segment. While two more devices were launched under the Nord moniker last year, they never came to India. That said, the county did receive an India exclusive OnePlus Nord CE earlier this month.

Apart from the OnePlus Nord CE, there's another device making rounds on the internet. This upcoming device dubbed as OnePlus Nord 2 will succeed over the original Nord. A fresh new report has appeared to reveal the complete design of this device. In addition to that, we also know about the specs of this smartphone.

As per the leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2 will ship with Mediatek's flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 4500mAh battery. The device is expected to make its way next month. Keeping that in mind, we decided to detail everything known about this smartphone so far.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and features

--The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 has been revealed by 91mobiles in renders. From what we can see, the smartphone appears to have a design similar to the high-end OnePlus 9. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera module with a triple rear camera and a flash. The placement of the tertiary lens and the LED flash is a bit off, though. However, there's the Hasselblad branding missing at the back, suggesting that the premium camera partnership may be limited to top models.

OnePlus Nord 2 leaked render

--Unlike the original Nord, it gets a single punch-hole display on the front. The volume rocker is on the left, while the power button and the alert slider are placed on the right. We don't see a side-mounted fingerprint, so the OnePlus Nord 2 will likely feature an in-display scanner for authentication. The device appears in green colour, but we may see more options during the launch.

--Last month, the brand itself confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Nord 2. The device name surfaced in the new Stadia Premiere Edition promo FAQ section, which is running in the UK, Germany, and France. It is live until September 30, which presumably confirms that the smartphone will arrive ahead of the given date.

--Courtesy of the previous leaks, we are already aware of the specifications of this smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to measure 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm (roughly). Further, the device is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

--There are plenty of leaks hinting towards the inclusion of Dimensity 1200 on the OnePlus Nord 2. Now specs of the device have been spotted on an AI benchmark website. The listing details the same chipset and an 8GB RAM variant.

--For your information, Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3GHz. Besides this, the chipset is 5G and Wi-Fi 6 capable. The chipset could be paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and another 2-megapixel macro lens. Unlike the OnePlus Nord, the upcoming iteration would feature a single 32-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front.

--The OnePlus Nord 2 is also hinted to see a battery change. From what we have heard, the upcoming device will get a bigger 4500mAh battery than the 4115mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord. Finally, it may ship with a 30W or 65W fast charger.

OnePlus Nord 2 India launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 was hinted to arrive in Q2, but that didn't seem to happen. Fresh leaks suggest the launch to take place in July. That could turn out to be true, considering the sudden surge in leaks around this smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 India price

OnePlus Nord CE was recently launched at a starting pricing of Rs 22,999, whereas the base variant of OnePlus Nord goes for Rs 24,999. Now that we have a cheaper Nord option, it's unlikely that we will see a price drop on the OnePlus Nord 2.



That said, the OnePlus Nord 2 may not be a huge upgrade to the OnePlus Nord, making us presume that the smartphone will be priced similarly at around Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 in India.