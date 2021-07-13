OnePlus Nord 2 leaked render shows punch-hole selfie camera, company confirms 6.43-inch 90Hz display

The stage is set for the launch of the successor to the OnePlus Nord series in India. The company has already confirmed a July 22 launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and has put up the microsite for the device as well. It now reveals some of the specifications to build up the anticipation.

OnePlus has confirmed that the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The company has also revealed that the display will support a 90 Hz refresh rate and will be HDR10+ certified.

The information comes from several social media posts that the company has now put up. The official source, however, is not the only one that has hinted at what is to come. A new leak sheds more light on how the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will shape up.

New renders of the OnePlus smartphone have been shared in a report by 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal. As seen in these renders, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with an edge-to-edge display with very slim bezels and a punch-hole selfie shooter at the top left of the device.

OnePlus Nord 2 renders (Image: 91Mobiles/ Ishan Agarwal)

The design is much similar to that of the original OnePlus Nord, just as many of the speculations to date have suggested. The selfie camera, however, has been reduced to a single lens setup with the Nord 2. This marks a deviation from the pill-shaped dual-lens selfie camera setup on the OnePlus Nord launched last year.

Other than this, the device seems to have the same placement of components, i.e. a power button and a silent mode toggle on the right and the volume rockers on the left. A slight bezel can also be seen on the chin, much like its predecessor.

It is believed that the selfie shooter will constitute a 32-megapixel camera. Other speculations suggest 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, as well as a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and another 2-megapixel macro lens.

OnePlus earlier confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. It might also feature a bigger 4500mAh battery than the 4115mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord, with support for 65W fast charging.