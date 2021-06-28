OnePlus Nord 2 leaked renders hint at OnePlus 9-like design, launch likely soon

Speculations around the OnePlus Nord 2 are gaining steam as the expected date of the new OnePlus smartphone nears. Right after some of the specifications of the device had been hinted at, new images online possibly provide us with the first look at the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 is set to come as the true successor to the OnePlus Nord launched last year, unlike the OnePlus Nord CE 5G or the OnePlus Nord N100 debuted earlier this month. It is expected that OnePlus will launch the device sometime next month.

Its specifications and firepower are already being made public, though. OnePlus Nord 2 was earlier said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset for the first time ever on a OnePlus smartphone. In addition, the device was spotted with 8GB RAM in a recent AI Benchmark listing.

A new report by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks gives us a glimpse of what the device might look like. In fresh renders of the smartphone, OnePlus Nord 2 can be seen from various angles, sporting the design and components as has been predicted for it to date. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 seems like a sibling to the OnePlus 9 with similar design elements from the first look.

The renders, for instance, show a punch-hole selfie camera on the top left of the smartphone's display. This camera comes with a single lens, unlike the dual-lens selfie setup seen on the OnePlus Nord. This is in line with one of the speculations for the OnePlus device.

OnePlus Nord 2 render (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles)

It can also be seen carrying a thick form factor with a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, power button and mode-trigger on the right and volume rockers on the left. At the back is a triple-lens camera setup that is likely to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Other hints indicate that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other than the 8GB RAM option, it might come in a 12GB RAM variant with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to come with a heftier - 4500mAh battery than its predecessor is likely to support fast charging. OnePlus might price the device around the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 mark.