OnePlus Nord 2 may launch on July 24 with first-ever MediaTek processor on a OnePlus phone

OnePlus fans await the launch of the next mid-range OnePlus smartphone that is supposed to be the true successor to the OnePlus Nord launched last year. A tentative timeline for the device had been hinted at previously, and a new leak now zeroes down on the launch date.

OnePlus Nord 2 might mark its debut on July 24 if a new leak is to be believed. The speculation suggests that the launch event can be held in the last 10 days of July, further closing down on July 24 as the likely launch date.

The new leak has been shared by noted tipster Mukul Sharma in a recent tweet. As per Sharma, OnePlus will adhere to the 10 days launch window as long as there are no last-minute changes in the plan.

It is yet unclear if the Nord 2 will be launched in India or in other global markets of OnePlus. However, the predicted launch window stands in line with earlier leaks suggesting the smartphone's arrival in July.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

Even though there is time for the launch, leaks around the smartphone have been surfacing on the Internet for long. Over time, these have provided us with several design elements as well as the key specifications of the smartphone to date.

As per the speculations to date, OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC for the first time on a OnePlus smartphone. This might be paired with an 8GB RAM as seen on the OnePlus Nord and an Android 11 based OxygenOS on top.

It is expected that just like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that will support a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. There might also be a triple-lens camera setup at the back. It is believed that the Nord 2 will borrow this camera from the OnePlus 9 Pro, with the lower right lens being replaced with an LED flash.

The sensors might include a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is likely to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, a step up from the 4115mAh battery seen on the OnePlus Nord.