OnePlus Nord 2 now available in India on Amazon and OnePlus.in, price starts at Rs 29,999

The OnePlus Nord 2 is now available for sale in India via both Amazon and OnePlus official website. Buyers can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off on Amazon when using HDFC Bank credit cards or EMI transactions.

The OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched last week, was only available for Amazon Prime members during the Prime Day sale, and now, the device is available for open sale. The OnePlus Nord 2 is the successor to last year's popular OnePlus Nord and comes with quite a few improvements and additions. Read our detailed review of OnePlus Nord 2 here.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 is the first OnePlus handset to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI System-on-Chip (SoC). It is also the first handset to be released following the announcement of the merger between OnePlus and Oppo, which are both owned by BBK Electronics.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs. 29,999 rupees for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory variant. While the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory variant is priced at Rs. 34,999.

The smartphone is available in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods (India exclusive) colour variants. Currently, only the 8 and 12 GB RAM variants are available for sale, and the 6 GB RAM and Green Woods colour versions are likely to be available in late August or September.

The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The smartphone weighs 189 grams and is only 8.2 mm thick. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is on the front and back.

The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support. It has a large 4,500 mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging that can go to 100% from 0% in just 30 minutes. The smartphone also features an alert slider and dual speaker.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord 2 flaunts a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor(f/1.88, OIS) followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens(f/2.25) and a 2-megapixel mono lens(f/2.4). In the front, the Nord 2 sports a Sony IMX615 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features on the Nord 2 include dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple 5G band support, and a bunch of AI features for camera and display.