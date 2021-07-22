OnePlus Nord 2 said to launch at Rs 29,999 in a new leak hours before the launch

OnePlus Nord 2 is eagerly awaited in the Indian smartphone market. As the company gears up for the launch, scheduled for only hours from now, it wants the device to be one of the best offerings at its price. To have the edge over the competition, it has reportedly decided to lower the prices for the Nord 2 at the last minute.

It was widely speculated that the OnePlus Nord 2 would come at a starting price of Rs 31,999. While that might have been the case, there is a strong competition expected from the Poco F3 GT that is scheduled to launch just a day after the OnePlus smartphone. While nothing is official for the two smartphones yet, Poco is tipped to launch its device at Rs 28,999 for the base variant.

This would mean a substantial difference of Rs 3,000 between the two smartphones. OnePlus now seems to have acknowledged the oncoming and decided to avoid it.

A new tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar hints that OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus Nord 2 at a price of Rs 29,999 for the base variant. The starting variant is supposed to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

There will also be a 12GB RAM model that will be priced at Rs 34,999. The huge difference will also account for an increased 256GB storage as well as a premium Green Woods colour. 91Mobiles names two other colour options for the step-up variant, though their exact prices have not been covered in the rumours.

There is a very strong possibility that the speculation comes true, likely due to the corresponding launch of the Poco F3 GT. With a mere Rs 1,000 difference between the devices, there will be an interesting competition in the Indian market between the two.

All will be confirmed in a matter of hours as OnePlus will reveal the new successor to its Nord series at 7:30 pm today. Stay tuned to this space to catch all about the smartphone as it marks its debut in India. Till then, you can read all about its speculated specifications and features here.