OnePlus Nord 2 spotted on AI Benchmark with MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 8GB RAM

OnePlus has been focusing on its Nord series to enhance its presence in the mid-range smartphone segment. Nord CE 5G launched in India and the Nord N10 5G introduced globally earlier are a testimony to that. None of the smartphones, however, is the true successor to the OnePlus Nord that kickstarted the series last year.

The title belongs to OnePlus Nord 2, which is due to debut soon in India as per recent observations. Much about the device had already been known and a new listing on AI benchmark list comes as a confirmation for the same.

OnePlus Nord 2 has been spotted on AI benchmark scores with a couple of details on its specifications. As speculated in earlier leaks we covered, the new OnePlus Nord smartphone will come with an 8GB RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. This might make it the first OnePlus smartphone to come with a MediaTek SoC instead of one from Qualcomm.

The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who shared the same in a recent tweet. In a screenshot of the listing, the smartphone is seen to be listed as OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The MediaTek chipset and 8GB RAM offering are mentioned next to that.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G AI Benchmark

Following the details is a list of scores that the device has received in various tests. As per the scores, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G ranks right below the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and manages to top the models with Exynos 2100 chipsets. Huawei Mate 40 Pro tops this list with a Kirin 9000 chipset.

Interestingly, OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been listed way above any of its Nord series counterparts, making it to the top 10 spots in the list. Other than this, the listing does not reveal much about the smartphone.

This is not the first time that the MediaTek Dimensity chipset has been predicted to power the OnePlus Nord 2. Earlier speculations on the smartphone's specifications have hinted at the same along with many more details about the device.

From what we know, the Dimensity 1200 on the OnePlus Nord 2 will be paired with an 8GB and a 12GB RAM option. Respectively, the variants will come with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 is also predicted to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display carrying a refresh rate of 90Hz. There might also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Know that these are the same specs as seen on the OnePlus Nord.

Optics on the smartphone might include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there might be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus Nord 2 will possibly come with a battery upgrade, with a larger 4500mAh battery than the 4115mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus is expected to launch the smartphone sometime in July, though an exact launch date is yet unknown. Since OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched recently at a budget price point, the Nord 2 might come with a price tag higher than its predecessor, in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.