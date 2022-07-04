OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Should you upgrade?

OnePlus Nord 2T goes on sale in India tomorrow and the question now is: should you buy the smartphone or opt for some other phone under Rs 30,000? As also mentioned in our full review as well, the Nord 2T is definitely a wholesome phone and offers significant upgrades over last year's Nord 2, especially in the design, performance, and battery departments.

The Nord 2T starts at a price of Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM model and goes up to Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM model. The smartphone manufacturer and Amazon have partnered with ICICI bank to offer Rs 1500 instant off, which will further bring the price down from the starting price to Rs 27,499. Considering the offerings for the price, the Nord 2T surely makes for one of the best smartphones under the Rs 30,000 price range.

Now, if you are considering buying the Nord 2T and still haven't read our review, read it here. But if you do not have the time, we have compiled the review in 5 points for you.

Now, some of the most important questions:

-Who should buy the OnePlus Nord 2T?

-Should Nord 2 users upgrade to 2T?

Let's answer these questions one by one. But before that, let's take a quick look at the good and bad about the Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T: The good

-The Nord 2T offers a great design and build quality. The smartphone is also quite well balanced and doesn't feel heavy at all, which makes it easy to use the phone with one hand all through the day. The Nord 2T feels extremely comfortable to use and offers a study build, thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on both front and back.

-The Nord 2T comes with support for 80W fast charging support, which is barely seen in this price segment. The fast charging takes just 30 minutes to fully charge the phone. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery.

-Like any other OnePlus phone, the Nord 2T offers a clean user interface with very minimal bloatware. The phone runs OxygenOS 12.1 on top of Android 12 out of the box.

-The Nord 2T offers a vivid display that works in all lighting conditions, even under the harsh Delhi sun. Whether you are watching a video or scrolling through the Instagram feed, the Nord 2T offers great viewing angles. The screen, though, feels slightly reflective sometimes.

-The performance has surely improved over the Nord 2. Besides handling multitasking well, the Nord 2T handled games well but was not the best in the range. OnePlus has resolved the heating issue in this one, which was a major cause of concern in the Nord 2.

-The primary camera of the Nord 2T offers decent performance but other sensors still need some tweaking. The Nord 2T offers a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel mono camera.

-Another good this is that OnePlus has added the alert slider in this one. To recall, almost all of the recently launched OnePlus phones missed the alert slider but not the Nord 2T. The company hasn't yet clarified if all the upcoming phones will get the slider or not.

OnePlus Nord 2T: The bad

-There's no IP rating on this one. The company, however, says that the phone comes with "daily enhanced water resistance" capabilities.

-OnePlus kind of gets the primary camera right but the ultrawide angle sensor and other camera modes including the selfie shooter, need some sort of tweaking. To know about the Nord 2T camera performance, read our full review here.

The question now is:

Who should buy the OnePlus Nord 2T?

As we also mentioned in our full review, the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India right now. The phone totally makes sense for people looking for an all-rounder device under Rs 30,000. However, if gaming or photography matters to you the most, there's the Poco F4 5G and even the iQOO Neo 6 5G.

The next question is:

Should OnePlus Nord 2 users upgrade?

Well, to get it right off the bat, the Nord 2T isn't a major upgrade over the Nord 2. There are meaningful tweaks here and there, which matter, but the upgrades are not so much as to ditch the Nord 2 for the 2T. The Nord 2 in itself is a good all-rounder phone under Rs 30,000 with very few areas for improvement. So, if you own a Nord 2, wait for the next generation Nord to launch (probably next year).

The Nord 2T goes on sale for the first time on July 5 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus store and other offline stores across the country. The phone comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Also read: | Moto G42 launched in India, features Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP triple-camera setup

Also read: | Poco F4 5G review: A phone you won't regret buying

Also read: | Nothing Phone (1) launch in India next week and here's everything confirmed so far