OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch confirmed: Expected price, specifications, launch date and more

OnePlus Nord 2T will launch in India very soon. The company has confirmed the launch without revealing the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch date. The Nord 2T has debuted in select markets and is rumoured to launch in India on July 1. It comes with iterative upgrades over the Nord 2, which was launched last year in India.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will replace the Nord 2 as the company's most premium smartphone in the Nord lineup. It takes on the likes of the Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6 5G and other smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ahead of its official launch in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

The Nord 2T has already been launched in Europe and Nepal. Therefore, the device's specifications are not a mystery. The Nord gets upgrades in two major departments - performance and fast charging.

OnePlus has packed a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC in the Nord 2T 5G. The SoC comes with some minor improvements over the Dimensity 1200 SoC that help offer a better gaming experience.

The second area of upgrade is fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G gets support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging out of the box. In comparison, the Nord 2 5G offers 65W fast charging support. OnePlus claims that the Nord 2T 5G's 4500 mAh battery can charge from zero to 67 per cent in 15 minutes.

Other specifications of the phone are the same as the Nord 2. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The phone comes with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 32MP front camera. The rear camera module has a new design. It comes with a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera. There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The Nord 2T 5G also comes with dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, etc. It runs Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top of Android.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India price and sale details

According to leaked details, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will launch in India with two storage options. The base variant will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be priced at Rs 28,999. There will also be a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of internal storage. This particular variant will be priced at Rs 33,999 in India.

The Nord 2T 5G will launch in two colours - Shadow Grey and Jade Fog. It is rumoured to go on sale via Amazon India starting July 5.

The official pricing and availability details will be announced at the event, which could take place on July 1.