OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Price, specifications and top features

OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India is a new smartphone for Rs 30,000. The new OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and 80W fast charging support. Another smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India which was recently launched is the Poco F4 5G. The phone packs some premium hardware for the price, such as an AMOLED 120Hz display, a triple-camera setup, etc.

In case you are planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs 30,000, both smartphones offer great value for money. However, which one of the two is more suitable for you? Here is a spec comparison of the OnePlus Nord 2T with the Poco F4 5G to help you decide.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 5G

Design

The Nord 2T and Poco F4 5G come with a glass sandwich design. Both phones feature a plastic frame and have a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The Poco F4 5G sports a flat frame design, whereas the Nord 2T has a curved frame.

The Nord 2T is also compact in comparison. It measures 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2mm and weighs 190 grams. The Poco F4 5G, although slightly heavier and taller, is thinner than the Nord 2T. The Poco F4 5G measures 163.2 x 76 x 7.7mm.

OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two colours - Jade Fog and Grey Shadow. The Poco F4 5G is available in Night Black and Nebula Green colours. OnePlus Nord 2T also features an alert slider, which is missing on premium offerings like the OnePlus 10R.

Both phones come with a USB Type-C port and dual speakers.

Display

The Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The phone features a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It also comes with HDR10+ support and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Poco F4 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It has a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout and HDR10+ certification along with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Processor, RAM and storage

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC of the Nord 2T 5G is a slightly improved version of the Dimensity 1200 SoC. It has the same CPU and GPU but the Dimensity 1300 SoC supposedly offers a better gaming engine. It is paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Poco F4 5G features a slightly faster Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Battery and fast charging

Both smartphones pack a 4500 mAh battery. The Poco F4 5G supports 67W fast charging. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G takes the lead here with a slightly faster 80W fast charging support. The SuperVOOC charging tech is claimed to charge the phone from 1 to 67 per cent in 15 minutes.

Camera

Both smartphones feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The Nord 2T has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It also features an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP front camera.

The Poco F4 5G has a 64MP main camera sensor with OIS support. It also comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The Poco F4 5G has a 20MP front camera sensor.

Software

OnePlus Nord 2T runs Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box. It comes with two years of assured software upgrades and three years of security support.

The Poco F4 5G runs MIUI 13 out of the box, which is based on Android 12. Poco has not revealed the software support details for the device.

Price

Poco F4 5G comes in three storage options. The base 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 33,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB RAM option with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 33,999.