OnePlus Nord 2T hands-on video reveals full specifications ahead of official launch

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Ahead of the launch, a hands-on video of the mid-range 5G device has been posted online by YouTuber Sahil Karoul, which reveals the key specifications of the Nord 2T. The cited source has posted a detailed video that not only shows the phone from all the angles, but also reveals a lot of other things.

OnePlus Nord 2T: When will this launch?

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch in the global market later this month. In India, there are high chances that the company will announce it with a different name label. It could be called OnePlus Nord 3, which was recently spotted on the official India website. This suggests that the launch event is not too far away. It is important to note that OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed anything related to any upcoming Nord phone. If the company is actually planning to launch the Nord 2T smartphone in May, then we should hear about it soon.

(Image credit: YouTuber Sahil Karoul/ OnePlus Nord 2T)

OnePlus Nord 2T: Leaked specifications, design

The video shows that the OnePlus Nord 2T will have a slightly different design, compared to older Nord series phones. At the back of the phone, you will see two big circles in a rectangle camera module. One of the circles houses two sensors and the other one has only one sensor. Thankfully, the device doesn't have a large camera bump.

On the front, the smartphone has a typical punch-hole display design. Surprisingly, this one has an Alert Slider that OnePlus has stopped offering with cheaper phones. It doesn't seem to have a set of stereo speakers and one might find only one at the bottom of the phone. The OnePlus Nord 2T has a plastic build and the company bundles a silicone cover in the retail box.

As for the specifications, the mid-range 5G phone features a 6.43-inch screen that supports FHD+ resolution. This is an AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a new Mediatek Dimensity 1300 chipset. Comparatively, the Nord 2 smartphone draws power from a Dimensity 1200 chip. OnePlus has provided support for 80W fast charging, which it is currently offering with only OnePlus 10R smartphone. The Nord 2T features a typical 4,500mAh battery. The device is running on OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12 OS.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected price

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. The video reveals that the device will be made available in two configurations, including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.