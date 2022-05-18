OnePlus Nord 2T images, specifications, and price leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord 2T, is coming to India on May 19 and right ahead of the launch, the key specifications, press images, and price of OnePlus' next phone have been leaked. According to WinFuture, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be a mid-ranger featuring an AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The rumoured specifications hint that the OnePlus Nord 2T is a phone worth looking forward to. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming OnePlus phone.

OnePlus Nord 2T design

WinFuture has shared what looks like press images of the OnePlus Nord 2T. The phone looks like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. But everything is not the same. For instance, while there are two big cutouts for cameras, the bottom one has two sensors inside it. Each cutout has an LED flash next to it, and everything is housed inside a rectangular island. The phone may come with a silent slider, as well. The display has a left-aligned punch-hole and thin bezels on three sides, while the bottom one is slightly thicker. It is not anything different from OnePlus' recent phones, but that is not to say it is bad.

OnePlus Nord 2T render (Source: WinFuture)

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The display also might feature an embedded fingerprint sensor. The punch-hole on the top of the display is said to house a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls. On the back of the OnePlus Nord 2T, there may be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor inside the main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be the world's first phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor inside. This chipset was launched recently as a successor to the Dimensity 1200. The phone could come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB RAM and storage configurations with support for UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T could come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 2T may include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T price

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2T may start at EUR 399, which is roughly Rs 32,600. The Indian price of the OnePlus Nord 2T has not been tipped, but it is likely to be lower than the above projection. We can take the example of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for that guess. OnePlus launched the Nord CE 2 Lite at EUR 299 (roughly Rs 24,400) in Europe and Rs 19,999 in India.