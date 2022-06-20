OnePlus Nord 2T India launch date, pricing tipped ahead of official announcement

OnePlus is said to launch a new Nord smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord 2T in India soon. A new leak claims that the smartphone will launch in the country on June 28. The phone debuted in select global markets in May. The new leak also hints at its pricing for the Indian market. The phone may get two storage options in India, similar to the model available in select countries.

The leak comes from Rootmygalaxy with tipster Passionategeekz. As per the report, the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will carry a price tag of Rs 28,999, while the top 12GB RAM option with the same storage may cost Rs 31,999. To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2 that launched in India in July 2022 came with a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company also introduced an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option for Rs 29,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB model cost Rs 34,999.

If the leak is accurate, it infers that the OnePlus Nord 2T India-specific model will be priced more aggressively in India. Globally, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched at EUR 399, which roughly translates to Rs 32,700, for the base 8GB RAM. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage carried a price tag of EUR 499, which roughly translates to Rs 40,900.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

We can expect the global variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T and the India-specific model to share similarities. The global model features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout. It also gets the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and the phone runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

Other key features include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor on the back. On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 32-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone also features a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. The box may include the charging brick with the same charging capacity. It will include the distinct red cable with a Type-C port.

Readers must note that OnePlus is yet to confirm the India-specific launch details.

