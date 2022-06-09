OnePlus Nord 2T India launch likely soon: Specs, price and other expected details

OnePlus Nord 2T was unveiled in the global market last month and now the smartphone is expected to go official in India. As per a report coming from Passionategeekz, the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch in India later this month. The source didn't reveal any specific launch date. Neither has the company confirmed details related to the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch yet.

What is kind of certain is that the specifications and the design of the OnePlus Nord 2T Indian version will be the same as the global variant. The only difference that the OnePlus Nord 2T in India could include is in terms of RAM and storage. Globally, the phone comes paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There's no support for expandable storage. In India, the company may bring more variants to cater to the bigger consumer base.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes packed with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout that includes a selfie shooter.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 custom skin out of the box.

On the camera front, the phone features a triple rear camera system, consisting a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 32-megapixel front shooter.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. Some of the other features that the OnePlus Nord phone offers globally are: 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

