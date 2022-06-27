OnePlus Nord 2T India launch officially confirmed, tipped to go official on July 1

OnePlus has finally confirmed the India launch of its upcoming Nord series phone. The company has published a teaser on the India website, which says that the device will soon be unveiled in India. The launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T is still under wraps, but OnePlus is expected to reveal it soon. Here's everything we know so far about the device.

When will OnePlus Nord 2T launch in India?

The launch date is yet to be revealed. But, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a screenshot, which he claims to be taken from the official site, suggesting that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be unveiled on July 1. This means that the launch will take place after three days. The leak shows that the event will kick off at 7:00PM.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications, features

OnePlus has revealed the features of the Nord 2T on the official website. The features are similar to the European model. It is equipped with a 6.53-inch screen that operates at full HD+ resolution. This one has an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The mid-range device has stereo speakers as well as an alert slider.

The device has a 4,500mAh battery, instead of a 5,000mAh unit that one usually gets on most mid-range phones these days. This one has support for 80W fast charging, which is currently only available with OnePlus 10R. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, one will find a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected price in India

The OnePlus Nord 2T is said to come with a starting price of Rs 28,999, which might be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device could be unveiled in two colours, including Shadow Grey and Jade Fog. The company might launch a discount offer of Rs 4,000.