OnePlus Nord 2T India launch today, price expected to be around Rs 30,000

OnePlus has finally announced the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2T in India. The smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and it will debut today, July 1, though the time of the launch remains unclear. The company has set up a dedicated micro-site on its website where we can notice two colour options - black and green. It features a distinct rear camera module with two large cutouts for the triple rear cameras. Notably, the poster reveals that the iconic slider is back, which does not feature on the OnePlus 10R and Nord 2 CE 5G.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T is also 5G ready, and the phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging tech. OnePlus claims that the phone could function for a full day with 15 minutes of charging, though it is likely with the Internet disabled and the battery saver on.

Its rear camera module is said to house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, while the Nord 2 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The website further highlights that the OnePlus Nord 2T runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

Apart from these specs, leaks claim the OnePlus Nord 2T will also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it may get a 32-megapixel sensor inside the hole-punch cutout on the left of the front panel.

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India (expected)

As the name suggests, the Nord 2T will succeed the OnePlus Nord 2, which was unveiled in July 2021. Even after almost a year since its launch, the Nord 2 still seems relevant and is one of the best phones one can find at the price of Rs 30,000. As we mentioned in our full review, the Nord 2 offered a premium design, solid battery life, and excellent performance but lacked in some camera aspects, especially in low-light situations. OnePlus possibly has taken a note of that feedback because the camera in the Nord 2T seems to be getting some special love from the company.

In that case, we can expect the phone to be priced at around Rs 30,000, though it can extend to Rs 25,000. Typically, OnePlus offers three storage variants of its smartphones, and the Nord 2T might also get variants with 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM, respectively.