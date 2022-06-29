OnePlus Nord 2T is coming soon and here is everything we know about it

OnePlus introduced the Nord series two years back in July 2020. Since then, the company has unveiled several Nord devices in India and the target for them all has been consumers who look to get the best bang for their buck, the consumers who want the absolute best value for money. It is possible that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T launch in India might end up pleasing these consumers a lot.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is already available in the global market and is now set to launch in India next month. The smartphone manufacturer has revealed several details related to the Indian OnePlus Nord 2T model including its launch timeline, design, and some of the key specifications.

For example, we know that the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch in India in July although a specific date hasn't been confirmed yet.

So, what all we know about the OnePlus 2T India variant. A lot.

Price of around Rs 30,000?

As the name suggests, the Nord 2T will succeed the OnePlus Nord 2, which was unveiled in July 2021. Even after almost a year since the launch, the Nord 2 still seems relevant and is one of the best phones one can find under the price of Rs 30,000. As we mentioned in our full review, the Nord 2 offered a premium design, solid battery life, and excellent performance but lacked in some camera aspects, especially in low-light situations. OnePlus possibly has taken a note of that feedback because the camera in the Nord 2T seems to be getting some special love from the company.

It has been confirmed that the Nord 2T will bring the OnePlus 10R's AI-enhanced flagship camera performance at an affordable price tag. It may not be the same but it will be close, or so suggest the chatter on social media where people are already posting some photos taken with the new Nord.

This also means the OnePlus Nord 2T will include a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The company hasn't revealed details of the front camera yet but we believe it will offer the same set of specifications as the global model. Globally, the Nord 2T offers a 32-megapixel sensor that sits inside a punch hole aligned towards the left of the screen.

Teasers released by OnePlus in the last few days also suggest the upcoming Nord will also bring significant upgrades over the predecessor in terms of performance, battery as well as overall design.

OnePlus says that with the Nord 2T, it aims to offer the "flagship essentials" of the OnePlus Nord 2 clubbed with some of the best features of the OnePlus 10 Pro, such as the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. This makes for quite a big upgrade over the OnePlus Nord 2 that offers 65W Warp Charge support in the box. The Nord 2T, just like its predecessor and unlike some of the competition devices out there, will include the 80W SuperVOOC fast charger in the box.

Performance and design of the Nord 2T

The upcoming Nord 2T will also see upgrades in terms of performance. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which brings minor yet crucial improvements over the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that powers the Nord 2. This also makes the OnePlus Nord 2T the first phone in India to come with the Dimensity 1300 processor. On the software front, the phone will run on OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box on top of Android.

The overall design as well as the colour options of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T 5G have also been teased ahead of the official release. In the teasers, the Nord 2T looks slightly more premium than its predecessor.

For the Nord 2T, OnePlus has ditched the glossy design of the Nord 2 and has opted for its popular "sandstone textured" back panel, which so far has been a part of only the flagship phones. One of the teasers also shows that the Nord 2T will bring the alert slider back, which the company removed in its OnePlus 10R. The company has teased the phone in two colours - black and green.

Since OnePlus has been teasing the Nord 2T for quite some time, we expect the company to reveal the official launch date in the days to come. For now, we know that the smartphone will go official next month and possibly launch with a price similar to that of the Nord 2, which means with a price tag of around Rs 30,000, give or take some.

