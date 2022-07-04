OnePlus Nord 2T is in India and here are 5 reasons why this is a phone worth buying under Rs 30,000

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched in India and is about to go on sale from July 5. The price of the smartphone starts from Rs 28,999 and goes up to Rs 33,999. The exciting bank offers are making the deal even more tempting. OnePlus and Amazon have partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of Rs 1500, which brings the starting price down to Rs 27,499.

So, is this phone worth buying under Rs 30,000? As our review of the OnePlus Nord 2T made it clear, this is indeed one of the best offerings in this price segment. It is not without its blemishes but then no phone is. Overall, this is indeed one of the best phones to buy under Rs 30,000 and here we explain why we say so.

Let's give you five reasons.

But before that a few words about the sale of the Nord 2T. The phone will go on sale starting July 5 across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus experience stores, and other major offline partner stores. As noted earlier, there are early-bird discounts available on the phone, including a Rs 1500 discount on Amazon to select bank card users.

Reason 1: Fast performance

The OnePlus Nord 2T is a bump up on the Nord 2, and we know that the Nord 2 was already a fairly smooth performer. The Nord 2T is the first phone in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. This is a chipset that is definitely more capable than the Dimensity 1200 SoC in the previous Nord 2, and we say so on the basis of what we saw while using the device. In our week-long use of the Nord 2, ahead of its review, we found that the Nord 2T was capable of handling multitasking quite well. Whether it was about app loading or browsing social media platforms, the Nord 2T did not disappoint.

Reason 2: Smooth and vibrant display

OnePlus mostly gets the display right among all its phones and the Nord 2T is no exception. The smartphone packs one of the best screens we have seen in this price range. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and supports a 90hz screen refresh rate. In use, I find the OnePlus Nord 2T display absolutely stellar. The display is vibrant and bright, and its bezels are thin enough to ensure that there is an immersive experience while watching videos and photos on it. Overall, whether it's about watching movies on Netflix, browsing social media platforms or playing games, the Nord 2T display manages all of it quite well. The brightness levels are also adequate in all situations, including in the scorching Delhi sun where I could manage to see content and text on the screen even with just 80-85 per cent brightness.

Reason 3: Stellar primary camera

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a total of 4 cameras: front camera, primary rear camera, a wide-angle camera on the back, and an accompanying mono camera. Of these, the three are sort of fine-for-the-price cameras. But the primary camera, which uses Sony's 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor, is superb. This is the same sensor that the company has also used in its more expensive OnePlus 10R. The camera clicks punchy and detailed photos in good light, whereas in low light it punches above its weight to click some bright and well-exposed pictures. This primary camera performance is something that we feel users will greatly appreciate, more so considering the fact that this is an under Rs 30,000 phone. To see the image samples clicked with the Nord 2T, please check our full review of the phone.

Reason 4: 80W fast charging support

OnePlus Nord 2T borrows the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support from the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro. And that makes it one of the fastest charging phones under the price point of Rs 30,000 . The fast charger, which is bundled with the phone, takes around 30 minutes to fully charge the 4500mAh battery in the Nord 2T. Some other phones in this price range do offer fast charging support but none is as fast as the 80W SuperVOOC charging solution.

Reason 5: Clean software

For OnePlus phones, one of their biggest appeals is in their clean Oxygen OS. The Nord 2T too has it. The OnePlus Nord 2T runs OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box with Android 12 on top. Unlike custom software from most other phone companies, the OxygenOS we feel delivers a cleaner and smoother user experience. Overall, OxygenOS 12.1 brings some nifty features including -- customizable Always-On Display faces, a private safe for storing important data in an encrypted format, among others. This time around OnePlus has also confirmed that it will offer three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the Nord 2T.

Then there are some other nifty highlights. The Nord 2T sports a mostly glass design. It also has the trademark OnePlus alert slider, albeit on the right of the phone and not on the left, and it comes with a Gorilla Glass layer on the display and back, stereo speakers tuned for tighter bass, an improved haptics engine for more immersive gaming experience and up to 5G virtual RAM. All in all, if the overall user experience really matters, the OnePlus Nord 2T is surely one of the best smartphones you will find in the price bracket.

