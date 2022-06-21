OnePlus Nord 2T likely coming to India by June end, here is what to expect

The OnePlus Nord 2T will likely come to India in the coming weeks. The company was previously rumored to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 device in July, but it now seems that the brand isn't planning on offering a full-blown successor to the handset and will just announce a new version of the OnePlus Nord 2 with minor changes. Last month, the brand took the wraps off its OnePlus Nord 2T in the global market and it is now being said that the device will arrive in India by the end of this month.

Tipster paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) in collaboration with Rootmygalaxy has leaked the India launch date as well as the price of the alleged device. The OnePlus Nord 2T will reportedly launch in India on June 27, which means next week. One can expect the official announcement for the same in a few days. Here's everything we know so far about the phone.

Since the OnePlus Nord 2T is already available in the European market, we know what could be the specifications of the handset. There isn't much difference in terms of specifications when compared with OnePlus Nord 2. The display, camera, and battery are similar to the old model. The latest model only has support for faster charging speeds and a new chipset.

In Europe, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which will be backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has support for 80W fast charging. This is currently only available with the OnePlus 10R phone. The older model comes bundled with a 65W fast charging. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery, instead of a 5,000mAh unit that one usually gets on most mid-range phones these days.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.53-inch screen that operates at full HD+ resolution. This one has an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The mid-range device has stereo speakers as well as an alert slider.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, one will find a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is tipped to be Rs 28,999, which might be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The tipster is also claiming that the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost Rs 31,999 in India. OnePlus is also said to provide a Rs 4,000 cashback offer to make the deal more appealing. This basically suggests users will be able to buy the new OnePlus phone for less than Rs 25,000. The cited source is asserting that the OnePlus Nord 2's sale will take place between July 3 to July 5. All these details are yet to be confirmed by the brand, so users are advised to take these with a pinch of salt.

