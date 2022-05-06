OnePlus Nord 2T price and specifications surface online

OnePlus Nord 2T price and specifications have been listed online. The new Nord series smartphone comes as a successor to the Nord 2, which was launched last year in India. OnePlus has not yet announced any details regarding the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch date at the time of writing this.

The Nord 2T comes with some incremental, yet key upgrades over its predecessor. For starters, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood. The phone packs the same 4500 mAh battery but comes with support for faster 80W charging. You also get the 80W charger in the box.

In terms of camera, the Nord 2T has a triple-camera setup on the back. The main camera features a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front camera sensor.

At the front, the Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a Full HD+ resolution. It also comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

The phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.

OnePlus Nord 2T price

OnePlus has launched the Nord 2T in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It comes with a price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs 32,100). The device has been launched in two colours - Black and Green.

As mentioned above, OnePlus has not yet officially confirmed the India launch details of the Nord 2T. The rumour mill had claimed that the phone might arrive in India by the end of May or early June. We will have to wait for some official details to get more information on the same.