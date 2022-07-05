OnePlus Nord 2T sale in India today, will be available for as low as Rs 27,499

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will go on sale in India today, July 5 at noon. The phone comes in two storage variants and colour options and customers can buy the device from OnePlus India channels and Amazon. The smartphone succeeds the OnePlus Nord 2 from last year and it features Mediatek's latest Dimensity 1300 chipset. OnePlus fans planning to upgrade to the new Nord phone will be happy to see the return of the alert slider, which remains absent on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE and OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India, offers

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available to purchase in two variants -- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Their prices are set at Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

The company is also offering a Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and credit cards. The same offer is available on EMI transactions with ICICI Bank credit and credit cards. That means customers can effectively buy the phone at Rs 27,499 and Rs 32,499.

The OnePlus India site is even offering no-cost EMI for up to three months. The same bank offers are available on Amazon.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes in Jade Fog (green) and Grey Shadow (black) colours.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has HDR10+ support "to make your binging time on apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube more colourful". Under the hood, it packs a Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB and 256GB storage.

The triple rear cameras come inside two large round cutouts that resemble the round cutouts on Huawie's recent flagships. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The primary camera has OIS (optical image stabilisation) for sharp images and videos.

The front panel includes a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Other key features OxygenOS 12.1 based Android 12, 89W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 4,500mAh battery.

If you're planning to buy the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, you can read our review here.