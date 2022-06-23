OnePlus Nord 2T spotted on official India website; tipped to launch in India on July 1

The OnePlus Nord 2T is soon expected to make its debut in India. The device was recently launched in Europe, but the company didn't make an announcement for the Indian market. While there is still no confirmation on the launch of the device, it has been spotted on the official India website by PassionateGeekz. This confirms that the Nord 2T is on the way. Tipster Abhishek Yadav is claiming on Twitter that the new mid-range phone from OnePlus will launch in India on July 1. It was previously rumoured to launch by the end of June. It now seems that OnePlus has changed the date.

The cited source is also claiming that the OnePlus Nord 2T will go on sale on July 5. The tipster has revealed the price of the phone. He is claiming that the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone will come with a starting price of Rs 28,999, which will be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The company is also expected to offer 12GB RAM + 256GB model, which is said to cost Rs 33,999 in India.

The 5G device will likely have specifications similar to the European model. This one is a minor upgrade of the original OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2T is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has support for 80W fast charging. Currently, OnePlus is offering this tech with only OnePlus 10R smartphone. The older model of the Nord comes bundled with a 65W fast charging.

Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery, instead of a 5,000mAh unit that one usually gets on most mid-range phones these days. The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.53-inch screen that operates at full HD+ resolution. This one has an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The mid-range device has stereo speakers as well as an alert slider.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, one will find a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls.