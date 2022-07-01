OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQOO Neo 6 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s: Price in India, design, specs compared

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched in India under Rs 30,000, which is already filled with some of the good options from different brands. These include the Samsung Galaxy A52s and the iQOO Neo 6. The new OnePlus phone is an all-rounder phone that offers almost all the features that a user might be looking for in Rs 30,000 segment. But, how does it compare against some of the popular phones in the same segment? Read on to find out.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQOO Neo 6 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s: Price in India

The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a starting price of Rs 28,999 in India. For the same price, the company will be giving the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52s is selling in India for Rs 28,571. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The iQOO Neo 6 will cost you Rs 29,999 if you buy the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Design, display

The Samsung Galaxy A52s has a no-nonsense design. People who don't like fancy back panels with a gradient finish and prefer a simple, neat design will like this device. OnePlus is offering the same designs on most affordable phones with cosmetic changes. The Nord 2T has two big circles in the rear camera module that is housing three camera sensors. The iQOO Neo 6 is available in two different gradient finishes the blue one is too flashy and the dark one is a bit subtle, which I feel will be a better choice for many. All the three smartphones come with a punch-hole display design and have stereo speakers.

The iQOO Neo 6 has one of the best displays. It features a high-end E4 screen with 120Hz refresh rate. This one has a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel with a maximum of 800nits of peak brightness, so the screen has good sunlight legibility. The device even has HDR 10+ certification, so one will be able to watch high-quality HDR content.

The Samsung phone packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED HDR 10+ display that operates at FHD+ resolution. This one too has support for 800nits of peak brightness. Unlike the two other phones, this one has IP67 water-resistant rating. This means that the device can survive in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Having an IP rating is rare in the Rs 30,000. This is an added bonus and a lot of users will appreciate it.

The OnePlus Nord 2T also offers a good enough HDR10+ display that is about 6.43-inches in size. The AMOLED screen refreshes at 90Hz. The panel has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for additional protection against accidental damages. However, this one has support for the lowest brightness levels, which means that the screen of this phone will be less visible in harsh sunlight in comparison to iQOO and Samsung.

Chipset, software

The OnePlus Nord 2T does have a new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, but users will get performance similar to the original Nord 2 smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A52s has a Snapdragon 778G chip under the hood. Both the Samsung and OnePlus will offer more or less the same performance experience. So, you don't have to worry about the performance section. Though, the iQOO Neo 6 features a more powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC. Users will get a better gaming performance with this one, rather than with the other two devices.

Both the OnePlus Nord 2T and the iQOO Neo 6 lack support for microSD card slot, which means that users won't be able to expand the internal storage and they will have to rely on cloud-based storage services such as Google One and DigiBoxx.

The OnePlus and iQOO phones ship with Android 12 out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is also running on the same Android OS, but the device was launched with Android 11. All the smartphones are expected to receive the Android 13 OS too which will be released later this year.

Camera

The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) support for capturing stabilized videos. You can check out the camera samples for this OnePlus phone here.

The Samsung phone features a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO Neo 6 has a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 64-megapixel OIS primary camera with GW1P sensor, accompanied by an 8MP Wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. You can check out the camera samples for this phone here.

Battery, fast charging

By bundling a whopping 80W fast charger in the box, OnePlus has played well as the company knows that the latest fast charging tech will likely attract a lot of users because who doesn't want their phone to get charged at a faster rate.

Samsung fans might be disappointed to know that the Galaxy A52s doesn't ship with a fast charger and the company only bundles a 15W charger. Though, it has provided support for 25W charging, for which you will have to buy a charger separately. This is still very less than what the competition offers to customers under Rs 30,000 price segment.

Similar to OnePlus, the iQOO Neo 6 also ships with an 80W fast charger. The plus point of iQOO is that you are getting a slightly bigger battery unit under the hood. It features a 4,700mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus and Samsung phones pack a 4,500mAh unit.

Also Read | Instagram never allowed users to delete their account from the app, but now iOS users can

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Xiaomi 12S and other flagship smartphones launching in 2022