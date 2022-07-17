OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 5G camera comparison: Check photos and you decide

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and Poco F4 5G currently sit in India's one of the most competitive smartphone segments. Priced at around Rs 30,000, the duo come with capable Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets respectively, and support fast charging. On paper, the camera specifications of the two are more or less similar, and the rear primary sensors have OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, which used to be a flagship feature on phones a few years ago. The benefit of this camera tech is that it promises sharper images under low-light and bright conditions.

If we look at the spec sheet, the Poco F4 4G carries a triple rear camera system comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There's also a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. On the front, it includes a 32-megapixel sensor.

We tested mainly the two smartphones' primary and ultra-wide camera capabilities as these are the frequently used sensors on most devices. The tertiary camera is typically for a show, so if you want a full analysis, check out reviews of the two here (OnePlus Nord 2T) and here (Poco F4 5G). We also looked at the selfie cameras' performance under both bright and low-light conditions. Readers must note that most photos are taken outdoors, under natural light conditions. Moreover, the photos may appear slightly pixalated as they get compressed when you upload them online.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone for around Rs 30,000, and the two are on your list, check out our photo comparison and decide which one you like better. To give an idea about the pricing, the Poco F4 5G's price in India starts at Rs 27,999 (6GB + 128GB), and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G costs Rs 28,999 for the same storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with primary cameras in the daytime.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with primary cameras in the daytime.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with primary cameras on a cloudy day.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with primary cameras on a rainy day.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken indoors.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken indoors with night mode on.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with night mode on.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with the primary cameras at twilight.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with the ultra-wide cameras.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken with the ultra-wide cameras.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken in portrait mode.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5T: Photos taken in normal mode.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Photos taken in portrait mode at twilight.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Selfie taken under low light.

If you're wondering about the video quality, the Poco F4 5G offers more stable videos even at 4K resolution. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G takes shaky videos, though it captures more colours.