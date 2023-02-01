OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 tipped to launch soon, here is what we know

OnePlus is said to launch four 5G phones in the first half of 2023. Tipster Yogesh Brar is claiming on Twitter that the company plans to announce OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 smartphones. The arrival of the first two phones has already been confirmed by the company. Both the premium 5G phones will arrive in India on February 7.

As of now, there is no official launch date for the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3, but these are said to make their debut in H1 2023. But, it seems pretty surprising to see that the brand is preparing to unveil so many devices in just the first few months of 2023. On February 7, OnePlus will be showing off a new Smart TV, two phones, one set of wireless earbuds, a tablet and a keyboard, as per the teasers.

Now, be prepared to see two more OnePlus phones in the mid-range segment. Of course, it isn't expected to announce the Nord phones in the coming weeks because a big event is already planned for this month. The cited source is claiming that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, and its more affordable model – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 – could pack a Snapdragon 695 chip.

The Nord 3 was supposed to arrive in 2022, but the company chose to unveil the Nord 2T with minor upgrades. Now, the original successor to the Nord 2 is expected to arrive with better specifications this year. It could feature either a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company could provide support for 100W fast charger considering the Nord 2T has support for 80W fast charging tech.

The mid-range phone features an AMOLED screen which will likely refresh at 120Hz and operate at FHD+ resolution. We might see a triple camera array at the back of the OnePlus Nord 3. It could include a high-resolution wide-angle sensor with support for OIS. It will reportedly offer the ability to record 4K videos.

While there are no hints on the pricing details, we expect the OnePlus Nord 3 to fall under Rs 30,000 segment. The Nord CE 3 will likely be priced under Rs 25,000. These are the price segments that OnePlus has targeted for previous versions too.