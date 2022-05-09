OnePlus Nord 3 expected to launch in India soon: Here's what we know so far

It seems that OnePlus is now planning to launch a new smartphone in the original Nord series. The company recently took the wraps off two new mid-range range and we may now get to see the launch of the OnePlus Nord 3. It will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone that made its debut back in July last year. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus phone.

When will OnePlus Nord 3 launch in India?

The official launch date of the OnePlus Nord 3 is currently under wraps. OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed the existence of this Nord series phone. But, since the device has been spotted (by tipster Mukul Sharma) on the official India website, there are high chances that the launch will take place in the coming weeks or days. A lot of smartphones have already been launched in India under Rs 30,000, and OnePlus is now expected to announce the Nord 3 smartphone that will likely face tough competition from Realme 9 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy A52s, and more.

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected specifications

The leaks so far suggest that the device could arrive with a larger display. It could retain the same design that we have seen on the OnePlus Nord 2. The company has used the same design blueprint for the Nord CE 2 and its Lite version too. On the front, the OnePlus Nord 3 will likely have a punch-hole display design and at the back of the phone, we will likely see the triple camera setup.

The upcoming 5G mid-range phone is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch display that will likely operate at full HD+ resolution. The company is also expected to offer a high-refresh rate display, considering this will be the high-end phone in the Nord series. So, it is expected to pack better features than what we are getting with the Nord CE versions. OnePlus didn't provide stereo speakers on the new Nord CE models, so the Nord 3 will likely have it, as was the case with the OnePlus Nord 2.

There could be a typical 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It is currently unknown whether OnePlus will offer support for 80W or 65W fast charging support on the new one. Currently, it is offering up to 150W support with the OnePlus 10R smartphone. OnePlus could decide to offer 80W to offer charging speeds more than the competition.

In terms of optics, there could be three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The details about the front camera and the chipset are currently unknown. We should get more details soon as we inch closer to the launch event. If OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 in India, then we should hear about it in the coming days.

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected price in India

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 27,999. The mentioned price was for the base 128GB model. The brand is already selling the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in the Rs 20,000 price range and the OnePlus Nord 2 under Rs 25,000.