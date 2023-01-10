OnePlus Nord 3 may launch in India in June 2023: Here’s everything we know 

After unveiling its flagship OnePlus 11, the smartphone company may launch the successor to the mid-ranger, OnePlus Nord 3. As per reports, OnePlus has now started testing the OnePlus Nord 3 in India. The phone has been codenamed "Larry". The reports suggest that the Nord 3 is likely to hit the Indian market in June this year. OnePlus had previously launched the OnePlus Nord 2T in India in July 2022.

As per MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Nord 3 is under testing in India. The phone has been codenamed 'Larry' and is expected to launch in India sometime in June (or July). OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the rumors.

OnePlus had previously priced all its Nord devices under Rs 30,000. We expect the brand to continue the same practice with the Nord 3. The Nord series is well received by the buyers looking for the OnePlus feature but do not have deep pockets to buy the OnePlus flagship phones.

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display that will operate at Full HD+ resolution. The company may offer high refresh rate support to the display to make the device stand out.

Under the hood, there could be a typical 4,500mAh battery to drive the show on OnePlus Nord 3. The company is also expected to include fast charging support with the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 3 may include a triple camera setup which might include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel snapper. These were the rumored specs of the OnePlus Nord 3. As we inch closer to the launch, we can get a clearer view of what's in store for the buyers.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the specs of the OnePlus Nord 2T. The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The display with an AMOLED panel also has support for HDR 10+ certification, which will enable users to watch high quality content on the phone.

The smartphone draws its power from the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) support for capturing stabilized videos.



