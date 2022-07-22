OnePlus Nord Buds CE India launch date announced, design teased

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of new TWS earbuds under the Nord series. After the Nord Buds, the company has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE in India. The new TWS from OnePlus is claimed to offer "amazing sound quality and great designs."

The Nord Buds CE will have a stem design. Unlike the Nord Buds, the Nord Buds CE will feature a slightly round stem. The earbuds will not have any silicone rubber tips attached. It will have a pebble-shaped sharing case with support for fast charging.

OnePlus is also expected to pack the 12.4mm drivers found in the Nord Buds. The company will announce more details about the Nord Buds CE in the coming days. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE will skip out on features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is not available even on the more premium Nord Buds.

The Nord Buds CE is confirmed to be priced under Rs 3,000, which is expected given that the Nord Buds are priced at Rs 2,799 in India. It will launch in White and Black colour options.

In related news, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 10T 5G in India and other markets on August 3. The new premium smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with 150W fast charging support for the 4800 mAh battery.

There will be a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.