OnePlus Nord Buds design revealed ahead of launch in India on April 28

OnePlus Nord Buds are coming to India on April 28 alongside the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has teased the full looks of the Nord Buds, showing a box-like case design for the company's upcoming earbuds. OnePlus has gone for a flat design, similar to that of the OnePlus 10R. It has revealed that the OnePlus Nord Buds will come in white and black colours.

OnePlus' upcoming earbuds look minimalistic and have an in-ear design. The tips of the earbuds use silicone coverings, while right at the back of each earbud — at the point where the stem meets the tip — there is a circular area with a glossy finish. It is not clear, however, if this area supports gesture navigation or if it is just a clickable button for controlling the earbuds.

The charging case of the OnePlus Nord Buds has the brand's name etched on top, but the OnePlus logo is nowhere to be seen, at least in the photos the company has shared. There is also an LED indicator on the front of the charging case to indicate the charging status. OnePlus has also confirmed the earbuds and the case come with sweat resistance, but it is not clear if there is an IP rating available for them.

While the information about the OnePlus Nord Buds from OnePlus India ends at the design, their listing in China has revealed the earbuds will come with 12.4mm drivers and that they would support game mode with a latency of 94ms. Since we are still a few days away from the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds, it is likely the company will share more details to build the hype. Obviously, the full specifications and features of the OnePlus Nord Buds will be announced at the event.

Besides the OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus will launch the 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite at the April 28 event in India. The OnePlus 10R will be the first phone to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor that the company said has been designed to offer the best performance in the segment with sustained efficiency. It will also be the first OnePlus phone to offer up to 150W fast charging capabilities. Essentially, the OnePlus 10R will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be OnePlus' first Nord phone under Rs 20,000. That means lower mid-range specifications, such as a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.