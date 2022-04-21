OnePlus Nord Buds features leaked online ahead of India launch

OnePlus is all set to launch a new set of wireless earphones, alongside the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones. This will be the first OnePlus earbuds under the company's affordable Nord series. So far, the company has launched only smartphones and it is now gearing up to introduce accessories too in the same series. The launch will take place on April 28 and ahead of the official unveiling, the company has shown off the design of the OnePlus Nord Buds and even teased some of the features.

The teasers don't reveal much, apart from the fact that the OnePlus Nord Buds have 12.4mm drivers, which the company is claiming will appeal to those who like listening to bass-heavy tracks. It will be sweatproof and have support for fast charging as well. The new audio product will be offered in two colours, including black and white. The teasers suggest that the earbuds will come with Environmental Noise cancellation (ENC) as it isn't expected to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support.

Tipster Max Jambor also claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds won't have ANC feature, which might disappoint some users. The earbuds are expected to be priced under the Rs 5,000 segment and in the same price segment, Realme is offering ANC with most of its wireless earphones. The cited source also asserts that the product will also be offered in blue colour.

The tipster says that the OnePlus Nord Buds will be IP55 rated, which means that the earbuds are water and dust resistant. The earphones will reportedly have support for fast charging. Users will get 5 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging, as per the leaked details. With the case, one could get a total of 30 hours of battery life.

The earbuds will likely have a 10mm wireless range and support for Bluetooth 5.2. There is no mention of what all Bluetooth codecs the OnePlus Nord Buds will have support for. It will likely have support for basic AAC and SBC standards. The case of the OnePlus Nord Buds looks pretty similar to the Redmi Earbuds 2C, as shown in the teasers. The new OnePlus earbuds come with a completely new design in comparison to older wireless earphones from the brand with short stems and silicone tips. The rest of the details are currently under wraps and will be revealed next week.