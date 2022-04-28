OnePlus Nord Buds launched at the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launch event in India: Price, specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds have been officially announced. The new truly wireless earbuds from OnePlus are a first under the Nord branding. OnePlus Nord Buds sit below the OnePlus Buds Z2, which was launched earlier this year in India.

OnePlus stated that the Nord Buds are built on the same principles as its Nord smartphones. They boast a refreshing new design and the same level of OnePlus quality consumers come to expect from their audio products, like a great audio experience, excellent battery life, and super-fast charging.

The new Nord Buds have a flat stem design. Each earbud comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers claimed to deliver excellent bass and clear sound. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos. In addition to this, the Nord Buds come with four microphones to filter out unwanted background noise during calls. Moreover, the Nord Buds leverage AI-powered noise reduction algorithms and have a mechanical design to reduce the noise of wind blowing.

In terms of battery life, the Nord Buds will last seven hours on a single charge. Combined with the charging case, users can expect up to thirty hours of music playback. The earbuds also support Flash Charge, which means that you will get up to five hours of audio playback with a 10-minute charge.

The Nord Buds also come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, the earbuds have a sweat-resistant hydrophobic nano-coating that protects them against corrosion. The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and have ultra-low latency, as low as 94ms.

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds in two colours - Black Slate, and White Marble. It has been priced at Rs 2,799.

