OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus TV Y1S launching today: Here is how you can watch the launch live

Today evening there are some new products coming from OnePlus. Essentially, there are three products. The company will launch the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone, which is likely to bring to Indian customers top features at an affordable price. Along with the phone, OnePlus will also launch two new TVs part of its Y series. These will be the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

Now, before we talk about the products, let's talk about the launch. There are many Indian users who might be looking forward to these products, in particular the OnePlus Nord CE 2. If you want to follow the OnePlus launch live you will be able to do so at the company's YouTube channel.

The OnePlus virtual launch event will start at 7pm India time. It will be streamed at: OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch livestream

With this out, let's take a quick look at what we can expect at the OnePlus launch event.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Possible specs, features and price

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is likely to be the start of the launch given that this is going to be a phone that will come packed with top features and yet affordable price. Just like the Nord CE, we think that OnePlus will be aiming to woo consumers at a price point of around Rs 25000 with the Nord CE 2. Do keep in mind that a bit above that sits the OnePlus Nord 2 so unless OnePlus is moving its lineup upwards, it is safe to say that Nord CE 2 will have a price of around Rs 25,000.

Officially, OnePlus has already revealed some details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2. It will come with a headphone jack — hurrah for those who still love their wired earphones — 65W fast charging and in two colours: Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. OnePlus says that it has paid special attention to the design, as evident by the fact that its rear camera module is part of the single back cover assembly. The company says that for the Nord CE 2 it "experimented with over 20 design ideas and completed four rounds of trial production."

Beyond the officially revealed details, there are some that are floating in the rumour bazaar. The Nord CE 2 is expected to come with a 6.43-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is also expected that the phone will use MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC processor along with a triple-camera module on the rear, with the primary camera using a 64-megapixel image sensor.

OnePlus Y1S and OnePlus Y1S Edge: Possible specs, features and price

As far as the new TVs are concerned, they belong to the OnePlus Y series televisions. In other words, expect affordable prices and a good feature set.

Of the two TVs, the Y1S Edge is likely to cost more. The OnePlus Y1S is sort of going to be one of the most affordable TVs in the company's lineup.

While the hardware details of the two TVs will be revealed at the OnePlus launch event, the company is emphasising the smart connectivity and seamlessness of the new devices. In a forum post, the company said: "OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge (will be) offering a smarter ecosystem experience to all users, especially with other OnePlus devices."

In particular, the company is highlighting how OnePlus will automatically and seamlessly connect to the new TVs or how users will be able to control the TVs through their OnePlus Watch.