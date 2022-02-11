OnePlus Nord CE 2 launching in India next week, here is everything we know about it

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the next device in the brand's launch pipeline, and is set to be unveiled on February 17 in India. A week prior to its launch, OnePlus is already teasing the device on its several social media handles. Along with that, Amazon has also put up a dedicated page revealing some details of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

For those unaware, the Nord CE 2 will come as the successor to the company's most affordable offering - the OnePlus Nord CE, which was launched in June last year. The device will be offered in a refreshed design teasers reveal. Also, it will get 65W fast charging support, up from 30W charging on the OnePlus Nord 2. There are also rumours that OnePlus may switch to a MediaTek chipset.

Here is what we expect to see on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 next week.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specs and features

While OnePlus hasn't revealed all the details, leaks have helped us know plenty about the smartphone already. The company unveiled the design of the smartphone in a recent teaser. In the video, OnePlus Nord CE 2 can be seen featuring a rectangular camera module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The power button is placed to the right and the volume buttons are to the left. At the bottom lies a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. At the front, there's a punch-hole display.

--The specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 have also been tipped in a bunch of leaks. As per these, the phone may feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 900 chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2.4GHz. OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to be offered in multiple configurations with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

-- The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While at the front, it may get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

-- OnePlus Nord CE 2 may be powered with a 4500mAh battery and OnePlus has already confirmed that it will feature 65W fast charging support. It is believed that the phone will get two major Android updates and three years of security updates. However, the device may ship with Android 11 out of the box and not Android 12. The phone is likely to have connectivity options like 5G, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and WiFi.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 expected price in India

While the official pricing of OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be revealed on the launch date itself, tipster Abhiskek Yadav has already dropped a hint on the possible cost of the new OnePlus smartphone. As per the tipster, OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be offered in two configurations. It's base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model could be priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model may come at Rs 24,999.

Note that these are just speculations as of now and we will know more only once the company comes out with the official details. To get these updates as and when they do, stay tuned to India Today Tech.



